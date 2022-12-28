Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $14.67

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of PSNL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Personalis has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 148.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.