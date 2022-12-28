Analysts Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $144.71

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

CFRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

