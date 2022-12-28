Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $244.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.96.
TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TSLA opened at $109.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.55. Tesla has a twelve month low of $108.76 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $344.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
