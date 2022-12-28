BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $913.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $913.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,100 ($13.28) in a report on Monday, November 7th.
BAE Systems stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $42.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
