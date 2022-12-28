Analysts Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $103.20

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SVNLY opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.