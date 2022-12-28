argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Critical Review

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

argenx has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 1 13 0 2.93 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for argenx and Ignyte Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $449.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -295.08% -49.53% -44.70% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares argenx and Ignyte Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $539.42 million 38.01 -$408.27 million ($17.19) -21.56 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Ignyte Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Summary

Ignyte Acquisition beats argenx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Ignyte Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

