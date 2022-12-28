SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPL. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

SciPlay stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

