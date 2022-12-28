Analysts Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Target Price at $18.48

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOJCY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Danske upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.20 ($16.17) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

