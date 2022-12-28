Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

QRTEA stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 202,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

