ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $34.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 69.01%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

