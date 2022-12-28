Analysts Set Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT at $115.00

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCTBF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. Securitas AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.