Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $50.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research started coverage on Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Worldline from €49.00 ($52.13) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

