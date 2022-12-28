Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $46.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. Envista has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

