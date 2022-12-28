Brokerages Set Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT at $13.00

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGAOY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Proximus from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.70 ($14.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

BGAOY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

