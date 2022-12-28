Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $10.50

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,306,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

