Critical Contrast: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Flux Power -25.26% -98.94% -41.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Flux Power $42.33 million 1.61 -$15.61 million ($0.85) -4.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

27.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Flux Power

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.