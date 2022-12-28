Analyzing Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trimedyne and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trimedyne and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyperfine $1.50 million 40.46 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.24

Analyst Recommendations

Trimedyne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trimedyne and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Trimedyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

