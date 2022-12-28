OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

