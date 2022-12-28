Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

AHPI stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.42.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

