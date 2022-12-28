Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

AHPI stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.42.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.