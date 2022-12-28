Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

