Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

HMLP opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

