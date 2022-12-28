Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Liquidity Services Stock Performance
Shares of LQDT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
