StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.