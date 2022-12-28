Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %
GALT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
