Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

