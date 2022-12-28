StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

