United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UIHC stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.60.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 35.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%.

In related news, Director William H. Hood III acquired 47,517 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 122,913 shares of company stock valued at $76,008 over the last 90 days. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

