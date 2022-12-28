Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ambev by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994,065 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,235,000 after buying an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.