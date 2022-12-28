Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

ETR:NDA opened at €78.92 ($83.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.95. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($124.31).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.