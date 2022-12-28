Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 725 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 725 ($8.75) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.11) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.06) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 662.40 ($7.99).

HSBC Stock Performance

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 510.30 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £101.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.13. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 507.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HSBC Company Profile

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($231,377.93).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

