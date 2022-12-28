StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
TEDU opened at $4.98 on Monday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.56.
Tarena International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.