StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

TEDU opened at $4.98 on Monday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.