Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

