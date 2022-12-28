Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.22.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
