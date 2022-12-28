Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

