Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNR stock opened at €59.26 ($63.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.91. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.