Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €8.95 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.41. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.12).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

