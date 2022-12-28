Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €31.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($49.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €26.04 ($27.70) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a one year high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.57 and a 200-day moving average of €25.12.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

