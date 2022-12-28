Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.61) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.33). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $62.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

