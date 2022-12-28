FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $3.90 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
