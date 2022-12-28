FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note issued on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $3.90 on Monday. Arqit Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

