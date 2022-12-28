CarMax, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $267,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $4,617,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

