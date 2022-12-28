Analysts Set Expectations for Cintas Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $459.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.09. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

