StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

