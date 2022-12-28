StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
OXBR opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
