NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
