NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

About NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.