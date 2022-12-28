FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Increased by Analyst

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NYSE ANET opened at $118.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

