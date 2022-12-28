StockNews.com Downgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $89.89 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

