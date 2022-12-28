StockNews.com Upgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to “Hold”

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.
Veracyte Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $73,000.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
