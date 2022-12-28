StockNews.com Upgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to “Hold”

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.39. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.