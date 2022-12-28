StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 5.4 %

BGI opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

