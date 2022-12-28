StockNews.com Downgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Sell

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 458,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

