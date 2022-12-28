Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SUN opened at $42.98 on Monday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

