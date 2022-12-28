Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $167.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

