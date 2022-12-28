Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

EVC stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $138,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 122,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

